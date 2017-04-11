Table tennis: Aussie challenge to maintain placing

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:41PM THE Aussies will be expecting big challenges and are excited in participating in the upcoming International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Oceania Para Championships that will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala Bay, Suva this weekend.

Australian Table Tennis head coach Alois Rosario said the challenge for them would be maintaining their place and trying to stay ahead of the group.

"It's wonderful to see the growth of table tennis team in the region so the Australian team now will see a lot of big challenges ahead of us with the strength of the Oceania countries beginning to increase," Rosario said.

The Australian team comprises of 15 players and three officials.