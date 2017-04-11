Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Tuesday 11 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Table tennis: Aussie challenge to maintain placing

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Update: 4:41PM THE Aussies will be expecting big challenges and are excited in participating in the upcoming International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Oceania Para Championships that will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Laucala Bay, Suva this weekend.

Australian Table Tennis head coach Alois Rosario said the challenge for them would be maintaining their place and trying to stay ahead of the group. 

"It's wonderful to see the growth of table tennis team in the region so the Australian team now will see a lot of big challenges ahead of us with the strength of the Oceania countries beginning to increase," Rosario said.

The Australian team comprises of 15 players and three officials.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64450.6255
JPY 54.237351.2373
GBP 0.38800.3800
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70130.6683
AUD 0.64770.6227
USD 0.48550.4685

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus
  2. Coach: Mocenacagi most improved
  3. For Fiji, ever Fiji
  4. 'Heart-stoping HK 7s final
  5. 'Right direction'
  6. Vanishing languages
  7. 'High-risk areas'
  8. Ministry monitors Kioa meningitis situation
  9. CORRECTION
  10. FNRL board united in Aussie cup bid

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  7. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)