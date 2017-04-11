Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Tuesday 11 April

Two-year project to better land management

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Update: 4:34PM FIJI'S Ministry of Forests and the Ministry of Agriculture's Land Use and Planning Division will be the lead national counterpart agency in implementing the multi-million Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) national action programs.

A statement from the Ministry of Forests identified other implementing partners, including Conservation International, Nature Fiji Mareqeti Viti, Pacific Communities (formerly SPC), The Institute of Applied Science of the University of the South Pacific, Teitei Taveuni and cChange (formerly SeaWeb) to name a few. 

"The project will be implemented in close consultation and collaboration with ongoing FAO projects and activities in Fiji," the statement said. 

"FAO recognises and acknowledges the work of ongoing projects and donor partner-supported activities, thus would encourage partnerships and joint activities where feasible and beneficial for all parties involved. 

"The project will run for two years."

The UNCCD will focus on improving community resilience to climate change fostering good land management practises.








