Solar rechargeable lights to help students

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Update: 4:05PM VISHVA Hindu Parishad (VDP) will be donating 1000 solar rechargeable lights to families in Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki.

VDP also known as Hindu Council of Fiji is a registered incorporated society registered under Charitable Trust Act and is committed to deliver services in the field of social service, education, self development, cultural development and care for the elderly, youth and children.

VDP president Jay Dayal said the solar rechargeable lights were being brought in from China and would cost the organisation $30,000.

He hopes their continuous relief to schools and communities will help children with their evening studies while they wait for electricity to be restored. 








