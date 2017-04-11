Wailoa to shut down for repairs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image FEA chief executive Hasmukh Patel speaking during the press conference at the FEA headquarters in Suva today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 3:50PM FIJI Electricity Authority (FEA) CEO Hasmukh Patel held a press conference this afternoon to announce the major maintenance works that will be carried out at its Wailoa Power Station over this Easter long weekend.

"FEA will be replacing a main inlet valve at its Wailoa Power Station. This critical work needs to be carried out over this long weekend as this exercise is time consuming (with teams working around the clock in shifts) and the electricity demand will be lower than on a normal working day," Mr Patel said.

He said as part of repair works, FEA engineers would need to shut off the Wailoa Power Station.

"This maintenance will mean that FEA will not be able to generate electricity from the Wailoa Hydro Power Station."

He, however, assured customers that during this outage, diesel power stations at Kinoya, Deuba, Rokobili and Korovou would supply electricity to the Central Division.

For the Western Division, the Nadarivatu Power Station and FEA diesels sets in Rakiraki, Vuda, Qeleloa, Nadi and Sigatoka would cater for the power supply.

While FEA apologised for any inconvenience that may arise, Mr Patel said FEA expected supply to all its customers in the Central and Western divisions to be normal.

"However, customers may experience intermittent power supply interruptions in the event of a failure of any one of our diesel generating sets. FEA will do its utmost to ensure that these power interruptions are kept to a minimum."