Fiji Time: 5:45 PM on Tuesday 11 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Wailoa to shut down for repairs

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Update: 3:50PM FIJI Electricity Authority (FEA) CEO Hasmukh Patel held a press conference this afternoon to announce the major maintenance works that will be carried out at its Wailoa Power Station over this Easter long weekend.

"FEA will be replacing a main inlet valve at its Wailoa Power Station. This critical work needs to be carried out over this long weekend as this exercise is time consuming (with teams working around the clock in shifts) and the electricity demand will be lower than on a normal working day," Mr Patel said.

He said as part of repair works, FEA engineers would need to shut off the Wailoa Power Station.

"This maintenance will mean that FEA will not be able to generate electricity from the Wailoa Hydro Power Station."

He, however, assured customers that during this outage, diesel power stations at Kinoya, Deuba, Rokobili and Korovou would supply electricity to the Central Division. 

For the Western Division, the Nadarivatu Power Station and FEA diesels sets in Rakiraki, Vuda, Qeleloa, Nadi and Sigatoka would cater for the power supply.

While FEA apologised for any inconvenience that may arise, Mr Patel said FEA expected supply to all its customers in the Central and Western divisions to be normal.

"However, customers may experience intermittent power supply interruptions in the event of a failure of any one of our diesel generating sets. FEA will do its utmost to ensure that these power interruptions are kept to a minimum."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64450.6255
JPY 54.237351.2373
GBP 0.38800.3800
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70130.6683
AUD 0.64770.6227
USD 0.48550.4685

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus
  2. Coach: Mocenacagi most improved
  3. For Fiji, ever Fiji
  4. 'Heart-stoping HK 7s final
  5. 'Right direction'
  6. Vanishing languages
  7. 'High-risk areas'
  8. Ministry monitors Kioa meningitis situation
  9. CORRECTION
  10. FNRL board united in Aussie cup bid

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  6. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  7. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)