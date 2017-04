/ Front page / News

Update: 3:36PM FIJI Police are questioning a man in relation to the death of a 35-year-old electrician in Lautoka last Sunday.

ACP Biu Matavou said the suspect was taken in following findings from the post mortem examination revealed an element of foul play that led to the victim's death.

He is currently being questioned at the Lautoka Police Station as investigations continue.