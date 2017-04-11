Fiji launches COP 23 logo

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's logo of the upcoming COP 23 meeting in Bonn, Germany in November later this year. Picture: NASIK SWAMI

Update: 3:29PM FIJI'S logo for the United Nations Conference of Parties 23 meeting (COP 23) features a partly-submerged island with a huge wave bearing down on it.

Launching the logo today, Prime Minister and incoming president of COP 23, Voreqe Bainimarama said the wave on the logo represented a cyclone with an eye in the middle - symbolising the wrath Severe Tropical Winston caused to Fiji.

Mr Bainimarama said the logo captured the vulnerability to climate change of small island developing states like Fiji.

The logo, which he said would be seen by billions of people around the world in November, was something every Fijian should be proud of.

The design was picked from 84 entries the Government had received.