Update: 3:16PM FIJI'S Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy has confirmed six students of a Nadi-based school have been removed from the school.

Dr Reddy said the students were alleged to have been smoking marijuana.

Photos of the students smoking marijuana were uploaded by one of the students and has been circulated on social media.

Five of the students are in Year 13 and one in Year 11.