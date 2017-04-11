2018 Poll: Overseas registration on Fiji Day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Electoral Commission chairperson Suresh Chandra. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 1:47PM REGISTRATION of voters overseas will take place during the Fiji Day celebrations this year, the Electoral Commission has confirmed.

Commission chairperson Suresh Chandra confirmed this in a statement today saying registration teams would be deployed to countries where Fiji had foreign missions.

He said the Fijian Elections Office would work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate logistics and other facilitation to implement the program.

"The registration drives planned this year will allow overseas Fijians who still hold a valid Fiji passport to prepare and make arrangements to meet our registration teams during the Fiji Day celebrations," said Mr Chandra.

In order to register, the FEO will require the applicants to produce a valid Fiji passport.