Pau'u eyes gold for dad

+ Enlarge this image Rotuma High School's Rafaele Pau?u sweats it out during training at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 1:34PM ROTUMA High School gold medalist Rafaele Pau'u hopes to win the 200 metres in the Coke games next week for the sake of his father Chris Pau'u.

He will be running in the 200m for the first time.

The Oinafa lad said his father was a short distance runner when he was in Marist Brothers High School and he wanted to prove himself that he could win it too.

"My father is a former athlete and he always wanted me to run in the short distance event and beat his time so he is always challenging me to do my best," he said.

Rafaele won gold in the 400m and silver in the long jump during the Chow Games in 2015.

In last year's Coke games, he won bronze in the junior boys long jump and gold in the long jump.

Rafaele will be competing in the 200m, long jump and 400m junior grade.