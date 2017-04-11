University site visit target reef data

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:30PM IN a bid to better understand how reef systems along the Coral Coast have changed due to climate change, the University of Fiji?s Pacific American Climate Fund Project will visit villages and gather information.

Project manager Anish Maharaj said initial data gathered from reefs along the coast did not include indigenous knowledge.

?Right now, we just see the maps as where the coral is, where the grass is but we do not know how the villagers are using the reefs, such as where they fish, which place is used for leisure activities, or if there is a particular place where there is no fishing,? Mr Maharaj said.

He said the information gathered during the project would assist the provincial council to do climate change adaptation and mitigation management planning.

The first visit will be conducted at Komave Village on April 18 followed by Votua in May or June.