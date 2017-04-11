Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Tuesday 11 April

Namaka residents advised of water interruption

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Update: 11:32AM PEOPLE living in parts of Namaka, Nadi, are to expect water disruptions today until 6pm.

The Water Authority of Fiji has stated the interruption in supply was a result of installation works at Martintar.

Areas affected include Cawa, Mountain View, Zahoor, Brewers and Goundar.

The authority has advised its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 7pm this evening.

For further enquiries, customers are advised to call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or email: contact@waf.com.fj








