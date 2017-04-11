/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Isimeli Bose makes his submission during the village bylaws consultation at Nailaga Village in Ba. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE bose ni momo ni yasana ko Ba trust says the iTaukei are the least economically advanced ethnic group because they are not receiving their rightful share of lease monies.

Trust CEO Isimeli Bose said during a consultation on draft village bylaws at Nailaga Village in Ba that despite owning 80 per cent of the country's land, the iTaukei community was generally worse off than other ethnic groups.

"Every where land resources have been utilised or developed and leased, proceeds from such leases are not made available to them but are kept in trust by a government created institution, denying them their right to the proceeds of the property and the opportunity for members of the landowners iTaukei community to exploit opportunities of investment and entrepreneurship," he said.

"Even when it is distributed like now, it is done in such a way that the amount received is of little impact and benefit."

iTaukei Affairs Board deputy CEO Apakuki Kurusiga said they were grateful for the submission and that there was some truth to the observation that the iTaukei were economically disadvantaged.

"That is what is commonly known, that villagers are poor but we are people of goodwill," he said.

"We have that kind of customs and traditions that are full of social capital so to speak. We cannot put financial figures on that."

Mr Kurusiga said the equal distribution of lease monies was a decision by the State and not something he could alter.

"There is a provision that indicates villagers can collectively agree to assign or transfer lease money to their chiefs if that is their will."