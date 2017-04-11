Forgotten railway line

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vuinika resident Narayan Naicker shows the width of the channel. The passage was cut by indentured labourers for a railway line to cart sugar cane from the Wainikoro and Lagalaga areas to the Labasa sugar mill. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE indenture system was abolished almost a century ago, but there remains items in the country that remind people of the past.

One such reminder of the toil, sweat and blood of the indentured labourers from India or girmitiya is at Vuinika in Labasa.

It is a railway track which bears witness to the almost impossible things that mankind can achieve through sheer will and hard work.

According to stories passed down through the generations, the indentured labourers had to dig through about 200 metres of a mountain range to make way for a railway line to cart sugar cane from the Wainikoro and Lagalaga areas to the Labasa sugar mill.

Standing between the two rock walls that were manually constructed by the labourers, one can only imagine the sounds of spades, crowbars, mallets and pick axes of more than 200 workers echoing through the area.

If one stands on the railway line and looks up, then it becomes obvious that the indentured labourers had cut through the rock from about 80 metres up right down to the ground.

There are people living around the area who are aware of the stories associated to the construction of the railway line by the girmitiya, and one of them is Narayan Naicker.

Mr Naicker is the proud grandson of an indentured labourer from India, Ponap Naicker.

He remembers his grandfather's and father's stories about their experience.

The 70-year-old remembers how his grandfather and more than 100 other labourers began work at 5am daily digging and carving through rocks to form a passage so the railway line could be laid across the hill to transport sugar cane to the mill in Vulovi.

Mr Narayan said according to his grandfather, the European men known as sirdars or overseers, who monitor the work, did not spare their whip when labourers wanted to rest or even collapsed in the hot sun.

"My father Armogam Naicker even worked at the site carrying rocks chipped from the hill in wheelbarrows to be deposited near Korovatu," he said.

"'He told me how the sirdar was very particular about how the rocks were to be deposited in a proper straight line along the shoreline.

"Those who failed to do this would get whipped and many would get whipped considering that the dump site was another two kilometres away and working in the hot sun was no joke."

Mr Narayan recalled his young days in the early 1950s when the sirdar would call his father and other labourers in the area to attend to faults which happened when rock and soil would get washed on to the railway track during heavy rain.

"My mother Amra Wati and I would take food to my father. I was a very little boy then. Being a sugarcane farmer myself, I am very proud of what my forefathers achieved and managed to do because it told of the hard work and determination they had even though they lived during some of the most challenging times," he said.

"There were six of us in my father's family while I have three children. My eldest son is in Australia while the second eldest now resides in New Zealand while my youngest son is with me to look after our family farm which is our proud heritage," said Mr Narayan.

During an interview last year, Mohammed Hanif, 95, recalled the stories told to him by his late father about indentured labourers being rudely woken up at 4am as the European workers of the then colonial government revved car engines outside their camp site in Nagigi.

Mr Hanif said the Europeans would leave around 4am and return at 5am, expecting the labourers to be ready and making their way to the sugarcane farms.

While the exact years on when construction of the railway started and when it was completed are not known, it is believed to have been done several decades ago or probably in the early years of the indenture system in Fiji.

National Farmers Union president and Vuinika resident Surendra Lal said the railway was made sometimes in 1890s when the Colonial Sugar Refinery company's mill was established in Labasa.

Mr Lal said the railway line was historical for people in the area who understood its significance and contribution to the sugar industry in the Northern Division, especially in Labasa.

He said it was a proud reminder of the contributions of the girmitiya to Fiji and its people as a whole.

"The railway passage has existed since our childhood days and we have deep respect for the landmark. It is part of the rich history behind the establishment of the sugar industry here," he said.

If one visits the site in Vuinika, then he/she would know that it was a mammoth task to carve open the rock from the top to the ground to build the railway line.

Although it was a painstaking task for the girmitiya, reports suggest that there were no deaths at the site during the construction process.

But it is a stark reminder of the dedication and hard work of the girmitiya from 1879 when the first shipload arrived in Fiji from India to 1916, when the last ship came with indentured labourers.

The indenture system was abolished worldwide in 1920.