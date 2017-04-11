Farmer pleads for help, cattle killed in accident

/ Front page / News

A DAIRY farmer in Waimaro, Tailevu is pleading with the authorities to install road humps and decrease the speed limit in the area.

Jagendra Singh, the owner of Waimaro Riverside Dairy, made the plea after losing two cows in a road accident early last week.

Mr Singh said the incident happened when his cattle were crossing the road and two cows were hit by a five-tonne carrier.

He claimed the driver of the carrier was speeding despite the presence of the warning signs in the area.

"My labourers help cross the cattle in the morning and in the evening," he said.

"One of the cows was dragged for about 25 metres before the carrier came to a stop."

With more than 800 cows owned by Mr Singh, he said he had lost 20 cows over the past few years because of accidents.

"I can't be losing cattle because of accidents like this in the area. This is not the first time it has happened," he said.

Mr Singh said before the road stretch was made, he and other farmers in the area had made a proposal to the road authorities to have road humps built near the farms.

He said seven farms were located in the area and the problem started after the road was tarsealed.

"The proposal was made by us to have temporary road humps and also to have under crossing specifically for the cattle but nothing eventuated."

Mr Singh said the speed limit in the area was also high which contributed to accidents in the area.

"The speed should be decreased from 80 and sometimes drivers race in the stretch which could be hazardous for people as well.

"The Waimaro road has become very busy so our livestock are always in danger."

Mr Singh is hopeful that the concerned authorities would come up with solutions for problems faced in the area.

Fiji Roads Authority's chief executive officer, John Hutchinson said the installation of infrastructure such as speed humps was a last resort when all other safety measures failed and compromised the safety of the general public.

"We need to educate the public that speed humps are not the instant cure for all traffic issues," he said.

"However, the FRA will look into the issue raised and solutions around how we can improve the situation.

"We have signs posted in areas where cattle may be on or crossing the road and the FRA would expect drivers to slow down and be cautious."