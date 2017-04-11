Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Tuesday 11 April

Party calls for candidates

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

THE National Federation Party (NFP) has called for expressions of interest from candidates, while looking for individuals eager to serve the nation under the party's banner for the 2018 polls.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the party intended to take the 2018 General Election in a big way.

Prof Prasad said the party would continue its fight for democracy in the next few months, culminating with the election.

"Don't take a back seat. The elections are just too important to brush aside," he said.

Prof Prasad said the party was about diversity, inclusion and multiracialism.

"And we especially encourage women, young people and people with disabilities to stand shoulder to shoulder with us in the 2018 General Election.

"We are proud of our record of achievements since inception in 1963. As Fiji's only longest-serving political party, we are founded on the principles of equality, dignity and justice for all our people."

Prof Prasad said the prospective candidates must have a sterling record of service to the community, compassion for the less fortunate and the marginalised, demonstrable support in his or her community and a commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law.








