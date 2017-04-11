Woman stabbed, partner in custody

/ Front page / News

A WOMAN was allegedly stabbed by her partner in Ba early yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the woman was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital with serious injuries.

"The suspect is in his 20s and victim is a 21-year-old woman," she said.

"She was allegedly stabbed this morning (yesterday) in Ba Town and initial information gathered is that it was a result of a dispute between the two who are in a relationship.

"He is in custody and the victim is admitted in serious condition at the Lautoka Hospital."

Ms Naisoro said investigations into the incident were continuing.

Meanwhile, a post mortem examination of the body of a man found in a creek near Jinnu Rd in Lautoka on Sunday was yet to be carried out yesterday.

Police are yet to rule out foul play as a cause of the victim's death.

Ms Naisoro said the examination was needed to determine the cause of Seremaia Vana's death.

"Once the cause of death has been ascertained, we will then know whether foul play is going to be ruled out or not," she said.