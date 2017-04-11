Audit: $34k lost

/ Front page / News

AN audit of the Education Ministry in 2015 noted that monies totalling $34,847.36 were reported to be lost by the ministry as at December 31, 2015.

According to the Office of the Auditor-General's 2015 report, the ministry should ensure that the ministry has proper internal controls implemented to avoid loss of public funds.

The audit recommended the ministry to impose surcharge on an officer who is directly or indirectly responsible for:

â€¢ expenditure which has not been properly authorised in accordance with the law;

â€¢ the destruction, damage, theft or other loss of property; and

â€¢ the loss of money, including public money, other money and trust money.

In addition, the audit also noted that the ministry disclosed amounts totalling $17,100 in the statement of losses as at December 31, 2015 for which the ministry was yet to determine whether recovery should be made or not.

The audit outlined that the ministry's failure to instigate surcharge action for losses incurred would have resulted in loss of public funds amounting to $52,771.36 for the year ended December 31, 2015. In noting the audit, the ministry said the loss audit had been sent to the Ministry of Finance (now the Economy Ministry) recovery team and the ministry would only initiate recovery once the Economy Ministry provided the deduction authority.

The ministry also outlined that it had filed police reports and police were still investigating some of the matters.