Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Tuesday 11 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Yauvoli cleared

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

THE Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) and its director general, ambassador Amena Yauvoli have welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court of Vanuatu after they were cleared of any wrong doing.

According to PACNEWS, in February this year, the MSG's former deputy director general, Molean Kilepak, filed a legal action against the MSG and Mr Yauvoli for the implementation of the restructure as approved by the MSG's governing body.

It is understood that Mr Yauvoli upon his appointment in 2015, instantly embarked on restructuring the MSG Secretariat to improve its financial status, service delivery and ensure that it remained relevant to the needs of the MSG region.

PACNEWS reported that in June last year the MSG governing body approved the proposal to review the organogram and improvement of the work processes of the secretariat and reprioritisation of work program.

A review was then undertaken by an independent consultant which then led to the approval by the governing body to restructure the MSG secretariat.

Mr Kilepak then rallied with some staff members and lodged a complaint with Commissioner of Labour and later to the Supreme Court without following the proper internal procedures as stipulated in its staff regulations, PACNEWS reported.

Mr Yauvoli said the judgment was not only important for the MSG but also for other organisations and missions based in Port Vila, in particular how the diplomatic immunities were to be applied in Vanuatu.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64450.6255
JPY 54.237351.2373
GBP 0.38800.3800
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70130.6683
AUD 0.64770.6227
USD 0.48550.4685

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Coach: Mocenacagi most improved
  2. For Fiji, ever Fiji
  3. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus
  4. Vanishing languages
  5. 'High-risk areas'
  6. 'Right direction'
  7. 'Heart-stoping HK 7s final
  8. Ministry monitors Kioa meningitis situation
  9. Fiji pearls impress
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  6. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)