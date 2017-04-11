Yauvoli cleared

/ Front page / News

THE Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) and its director general, ambassador Amena Yauvoli have welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court of Vanuatu after they were cleared of any wrong doing.

According to PACNEWS, in February this year, the MSG's former deputy director general, Molean Kilepak, filed a legal action against the MSG and Mr Yauvoli for the implementation of the restructure as approved by the MSG's governing body.

It is understood that Mr Yauvoli upon his appointment in 2015, instantly embarked on restructuring the MSG Secretariat to improve its financial status, service delivery and ensure that it remained relevant to the needs of the MSG region.

PACNEWS reported that in June last year the MSG governing body approved the proposal to review the organogram and improvement of the work processes of the secretariat and reprioritisation of work program.

A review was then undertaken by an independent consultant which then led to the approval by the governing body to restructure the MSG secretariat.

Mr Kilepak then rallied with some staff members and lodged a complaint with Commissioner of Labour and later to the Supreme Court without following the proper internal procedures as stipulated in its staff regulations, PACNEWS reported.

Mr Yauvoli said the judgment was not only important for the MSG but also for other organisations and missions based in Port Vila, in particular how the diplomatic immunities were to be applied in Vanuatu.