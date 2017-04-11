Workshop on reporting child issues

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj speaks during the workshop at the Holiday Inn Suva yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE media plays a vital role in reporting issues affecting children and it is important that they understand the sensitivities involved, says Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj .

Mr Raj highlighted this while opening the two-day workshop for journalists on the Rights of the Child and the Criminal Justice System at Holiday Inn Suva yesterday.

"We also wanted some conversation between the media and the National Human Rights Commission and that is for the media to understand what roles can the commission play in these kind of situations," he said.

The topics discussed included ethical reporting on issues affecting children and how to interpret and understand children who are victims of violence and abuse and the trauma associated with it.

The workshop is facilitated by the UN office of the High Commission for Human Rights in the Pacific and the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.