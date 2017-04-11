Fiji Time: 12:06 PM on Tuesday 11 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Workshop on reporting child issues

Litia Cava
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

THE media plays a vital role in reporting issues affecting children and it is important that they understand the sensitivities involved, says Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj .

Mr Raj highlighted this while opening the two-day workshop for journalists on the Rights of the Child and the Criminal Justice System at Holiday Inn Suva yesterday.

"We also wanted some conversation between the media and the National Human Rights Commission and that is for the media to understand what roles can the commission play in these kind of situations," he said.

The topics discussed included ethical reporting on issues affecting children and how to interpret and understand children who are victims of violence and abuse and the trauma associated with it.

The workshop is facilitated by the UN office of the High Commission for Human Rights in the Pacific and the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64450.6255
JPY 54.237351.2373
GBP 0.38800.3800
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70130.6683
AUD 0.64770.6227
USD 0.48550.4685

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Coach: Mocenacagi most improved
  2. For Fiji, ever Fiji
  3. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus
  4. Vanishing languages
  5. 'High-risk areas'
  6. 'Right direction'
  7. 'Heart-stoping HK 7s final
  8. Ministry monitors Kioa meningitis situation
  9. Fiji pearls impress
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  6. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)