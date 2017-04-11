Plans to minimise stoppages

/ Front page / News

BREAKDOWNS at the Rarawai sugar mill will be minimised and the crushing season will not necessarily be extended, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

Mr Clark made the comment in Rakiraki last week as he reassured farmers that they would not be faced with increased costs because of the FSC board's decision to close the Penang sugar mill.

Growers raised serious concerns that the overflow of cane to Rarawai could result in an extended crushing season and the burden they would have to bear in housing, feeding and paying labourers.

"We are looking to minimise stoppages and to schedule cane supply to ensure we can crush consistently at a constant rate and then get the crop crushed as quickly as possible," said Mr Clark.

"However, if there is a potential breakdown, what we will do is slow down the cane supply so growers typically would not suffer a financial loss if there is a stoppage at the mill, extended breakdowns are different, but we will hopefully avoid that."

When asked if Rarawai would be able to handle the projected 175,000 tonnes from the Penang mill area this season on top of the 600,000 tonnes expected from farms in Ba, Mr Clark said he did not expect any issues.

"There's sufficient crushing capacity in the three mills that are left to handle our existing crop without having to extend the crushing season.

"These factories were designed to crush four million tonnes of cane and we're crushing less than two so there's a lot of scope for that to utilise our capacity, so certainly in our planning there is nothing in regards to extending the season length because we've got more cane."

Rarawai mill recorded 695 hours in stoppages because of mechanical issues last year, the highest of the three mills.