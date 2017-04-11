Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Tuesday 11 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Women encouraged to set up businesses

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

ABOUT 200 women living in Lautoka were encouraged to enter micro entrepreneurship at the Lautoka District Active Women's Group Forum yesterday.

The forum was opened by Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Veena Bhatnagar who encouraged women to earn money for themselves and their families by setting up their own businesses.

"When women are not paid well, 50 per cent of the population is not paid well," she said.

"When women are disrespected, humiliated or exploited, a major chunk of the world population is disrespected, humiliated or exploited. That is why we speak about empowering women for a better tomorrow."

She said the ministry also had programs that would assist women.

"The ministry has launched the National Gender Policy which basically outlines the ministry's activities in addressing the gender gap.

"One of the objectives of the policy is to remove all forms of gender inequality and gender discrimination in Fiji."

The workshop also included presentations from the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Department of Fisheries.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64450.6255
JPY 54.237351.2373
GBP 0.38800.3800
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70130.6683
AUD 0.64770.6227
USD 0.48550.4685

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Coach: Mocenacagi most improved
  2. For Fiji, ever Fiji
  3. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus
  4. Vanishing languages
  5. 'High-risk areas'
  6. 'Right direction'
  7. 'Heart-stoping HK 7s final
  8. Ministry monitors Kioa meningitis situation
  9. Fiji pearls impress
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  6. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)