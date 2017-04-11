Women encouraged to set up businesses

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the women's forum in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

ABOUT 200 women living in Lautoka were encouraged to enter micro entrepreneurship at the Lautoka District Active Women's Group Forum yesterday.

The forum was opened by Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Veena Bhatnagar who encouraged women to earn money for themselves and their families by setting up their own businesses.

"When women are not paid well, 50 per cent of the population is not paid well," she said.

"When women are disrespected, humiliated or exploited, a major chunk of the world population is disrespected, humiliated or exploited. That is why we speak about empowering women for a better tomorrow."

She said the ministry also had programs that would assist women.

"The ministry has launched the National Gender Policy which basically outlines the ministry's activities in addressing the gender gap.

"One of the objectives of the policy is to remove all forms of gender inequality and gender discrimination in Fiji."

The workshop also included presentations from the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Department of Fisheries.