Singh queries FSC

WE must unite and we must not stop raising our call for the restoration of the Penang sugar mill, says Fiji Cane Growers Association president

Attar Singh.

"They (Fiji Sugar Corporation) cannot be allowed to get away with just announcing the mill closure without explaining where the $50 million rebuild figure came from," he said.

Mr Singh made the comments at a forum in Rakiraki yesterday attended by about 200 farmers.

"The FSC has said a lot of things about the reasons for the mill closure except the breakdown of how they reached the figure.

"Rarawai mill area will crush 600,000 tonnes this season and Penang 175,000 tonnes.

"Can the Rarawai mill crush 775,000 tonnes without extending the crushing season and incurring extra costs on farmers?

"Can the FSC guarantee there will be no breakdowns and who will compensate farmers and lorry operators when breakdowns happen?

"These are the types of questions that need to be answered."

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark had assured growers that the Rarawai mill would be able to handle the increased influx of cane from the Penang mill area.