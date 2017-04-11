Groups urged to assist

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Social Welfare is urging women groups to assist Government in women empowerment and gender equality.

While addressing members of women's groups in Lautoka yesterday, Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty, Veena Bhatnagar said Government could not do everything by itself.

"It is organisations like yours and individuals like you that must take on the empowerment of Fijian women with great seriousness and passion to help Government do what will be beneficial to all Fijians. I firmly believe that empowering a woman is empowering a family and therefore a family is the foundation of a community.

"Empowering women is giving women the ability to capitalise in other fields of development."

She said the fight for gender equality and equity was an everyday battle.

"Non-governmental organisations like women's organisations have played a major role in pushing for sustainable development at the international level in various aspects.

Campaigning groups have been key drivers of governmental negotiations, ranging from issues of violence against women to economic empowerment of women."