Ministry monitors Kioa meningitis situation

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Health continues to monitor the situation and provide necessary advise and support to the people of Kioa Island after the death of a villager from complications associated with meningitis.

The ministry clarified in a statement it had not imposed any form of ban — travel or otherwise — on the island.

The ministry said after the death of a patient on Kioa Island due to complications associated with meningitis, testing and treatment was carried out on those that may have been in contact with the deceased.

"The Ministry of Health and Medical Services had acted promptly to provide testing and treatment where required for those who may have come into contact with the deceased.

"Meningitis is a serious infectious disease and all the health professionals are aware of the need for early recognition, diagnosis and referral of cases," it said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Kioa chief Lotomau Fiafia yesterday said the island was still alarmed after the death of his grandchild.

Mr Fiafia said it all started with small black patches which had spread all over the child's body.

"However we are liaising with the ministry to address our concerns," he said.

The World Health Organization describes meningitis as an inflammation (swelling) of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord known as the meninges. The organisation's website reports this inflammation as usually caused by an infection of the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

It said meningitis is usually caused by bacteria or viruses but can be a result of injury, cancer or certain drugs.