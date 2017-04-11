Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Tuesday 11 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Villagers harvest, replace pine

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

THE Fiji Pine Trust says it harvested over 200 hectares of pine last year on Vanua Levu

The trust's manager extension Pita Rokobiau said they had harvested 20 hectares of pine from Vanuavou in Vaturova.

Mr Rokobiau said they were working with villagers in the area to replace the harvested pine trees in the area.

"It is encouraging to learn that villagers intend to extend pine coverage in the Vanuavou pine scheme area to 50 hectares," Mr Rokobiau said.

"Planting a pine tree does not even take two minutes and each pine seedling is worth one cent at the trust or the Department of Forests nursery. However when you harvest a pine tree, it generates a revenue of 500 per cent when you consider the money spent to plant trees."

He said pine trees also protected talasiga or barren land.

"When replacing forest covers we also retain the biodiversity of the forest ecosystem."

also ensure that fresh water pockets and tables inside the soil were conserved.

Farming of pine trees also revives the existence of other trees species.

"Therefore replacing our forest covers is not only important because these trees can generate income for landowners but also it improves the forest ecosystem."

Mr Rokobiau said that the replanting of forest covers would also ensure that fresh water pockets and tables inside the soil were conserved.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64450.6255
JPY 54.237351.2373
GBP 0.38800.3800
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70130.6683
AUD 0.64770.6227
USD 0.48550.4685

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Coach: Mocenacagi most improved
  2. For Fiji, ever Fiji
  3. Grandmother dies after being hit by bus
  4. Vanishing languages
  5. 'High-risk areas'
  6. 'Right direction'
  7. 'Heart-stoping HK 7s final
  8. Ministry monitors Kioa meningitis situation
  9. Fiji pearls impress
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Spotlight on allowances Monday (10 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  5. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  6. Man's body found in creek Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  9. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  10. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)