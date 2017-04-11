Villagers harvest, replace pine

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Pine Trust says it harvested over 200 hectares of pine last year on Vanua Levu

The trust's manager extension Pita Rokobiau said they had harvested 20 hectares of pine from Vanuavou in Vaturova.

Mr Rokobiau said they were working with villagers in the area to replace the harvested pine trees in the area.

"It is encouraging to learn that villagers intend to extend pine coverage in the Vanuavou pine scheme area to 50 hectares," Mr Rokobiau said.

"Planting a pine tree does not even take two minutes and each pine seedling is worth one cent at the trust or the Department of Forests nursery. However when you harvest a pine tree, it generates a revenue of 500 per cent when you consider the money spent to plant trees."

He said pine trees also protected talasiga or barren land.

"When replacing forest covers we also retain the biodiversity of the forest ecosystem."

also ensure that fresh water pockets and tables inside the soil were conserved.

Farming of pine trees also revives the existence of other trees species.

"Therefore replacing our forest covers is not only important because these trees can generate income for landowners but also it improves the forest ecosystem."

Mr Rokobiau said that the replanting of forest covers would also ensure that fresh water pockets and tables inside the soil were conserved.