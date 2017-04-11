Fiji Time: 12:06 PM on Tuesday 11 April

FRA starts work on Korotari Rd

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority has started patching potholes and pavement stabilisation works on Korotari Rd outside Labasa Town yesterday after complaints by residents recently.

The poor road condition has been one of the major issues faced by residents in the previous years.

Responding to concerns raised by residents of Korotari, FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said their ongoing programs would help improve both sealed and unsealed sections of the road.

Mr Hutchinson said they had a resealing program from Wasavulu to Naduna bridge.

"These works will occur over the next 2 - 3 months," he said. "For unsealed sections, works in the April to May program also include ongoing pavement repairs on those boggy sections, drainage cleaning, spot metalling works and grading."

Korotari farmer Mohammed Rashid said they had raised concerns with FRA a few years ago but had not seen any improvements.

"We hope that they fix the road properly so we can enjoy the bus services and for children to go to school instead of being stuck at home on rainy days," he said.

"I have been hearing a lot of news that our road will be properly fixed this year, so I am looking forward to a better road in a few months time," farmer Sukh Deo Raj said.

The FRA wishes to thank the public for their patience whilst these essential works are carried out.

