Grandmother dies after being hit by bus

+ Enlarge this image A large crowd looks on as police officers escort the bus driver (second from right) from the accident scene at Yasawa St in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

SHAIRA Bibi's solo shopping trip to Lautoka City came to a tragic end after she was hit by a bus along Yasawa St early yesterday morning.

Ms Bibi, 70, was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital by a team of Lautoka City Council rangers who witnessed the incident.

The mother of eight succumbed to her injuries in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit yesterday afternoon.

Her son Mohammed Muntaz Ali said Ms Bibi fought to stay alive at the hospital despite suffering internal injuries.

"She kept saying her right leg was in so much pain," he said.

"When I saw her, she was talking to me and saying she thought it was safe to cross the road.

"She said she didn't want to die."

Mr Ali said his mother was a strong woman who was hardworking and took care of her family.

"She wakes up early at 4 every day making sure that breakfast and lunch was ready for us.

"We didn't expect something like this would happen to her."

A shocked crowd gathered along the busy Yasawa St about 10.30am yesterday, minutes after the accident.

The bus allegedly involved in the accident belongs to the Lautoka General Transport Co Ltd.

The company's managing director, Pyara Singh, said he was saddened by what happened to the victim.

Mr Singh said the company would co-operate with the police and Land Transport Authority in their investigations.

"Our buses have been checked by LTA and they're insured and I can assure you that there is nothing wrong with our buses," he said.

He said his driver's statement had been taken by the police.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations into the alleged fatal accident were continuing.

Ms Naisoro said the driver had been questioned and released. She said a post-mortem examination of the victim's body would be carried out later this week.