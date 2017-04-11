FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

A FUNERAL is somewhere silence is observed and laughter considered a taboo.

However, Beachcomber heard of one funeral gathering that portrayed otherwise.

A distant relative of the deceased had a wife from a Middle East country and she was the topic of discussion.

While listening to the youths talking about the woman, a senior citizen at the gathering got confused as to what the discussion was about and wanted to join in.

He tried hard to keep up with the gossip.

After some time, he asked the crowd, "Eh true, his wife is l...... aye?"

This made the crowd burst out into laughter at the funeral gathering.

Laugh they did because the woman who was the topic of discussion was from Lebanon and not "l......" that the elderly man thought she was.