POLITICAL parties that intend to hold rallies in the Middle East targeting Fijian soldiers on peacekeeping missions have been urged to think otherwise.

Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) chief of staff Colonel Jone Kalouniwai said the situation in the Middle East was volatile and it was not advisable for political parties to rally in such high-risk areas.

"It's (Middle East) all volatile for the time being and I don't know if they (political parties) go there they can actually achieve what they want to achieve," he said.

Col Kalouniwai said the RFMF had nothing to do with the issuing of permits for political parties to talk to the soldiers.

He said the approval had to come from the missions under which the soldiers were serving, such as the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO).

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Lynda Tabuya said the party was planning on carrying an extensive overseas campaign.

She said if permissible, the party would also visit the Middle East to seek support of Fijians there.

"All we can do is to really use social media, that's going to be a good platform, the social media," Ms Tabuya said.

"Drive to appeal to overseas stakeholders who are a lot on social media. Secondly, we would like to visit the usual main countries Australia and New Zealand and America.

"That would be something that we would look into, depending on resources and funding.

"There is a big disadvantage for small parties because of the ability to have that kind of reach. Having said that, we are going to our websites, to our social media, that's how we will be reaching out to appeal to our overseas voters."