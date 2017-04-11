Vanishing languages

/ Front page / News

"OUR mother tongue is slowly but surely becoming endangered in certain areas of the society."

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy said this while launching the Zonal Urdu Competition at Nasinu Primary School yesterday.

Dr Reddy said the onus was on people in the country to preserve their mother tongue.

"While modernisation and globalisation are pivotal to this occurrence, it can also be attributed to the lack of determination from people to conserve and preserve the mother tongue and pass it to future generations," he said.

"It is beyond doubt that all stakeholders, including parents, communities and authorities, have to share a common agenda to conserve the diverse mother tongues in Fiji.

"Competitions of this nature organised regularly create the development of interest in children who then see the knowledge and training they get from it as lifelong learning."

Dr Reddy revealed that Urdu language studies in schools were vital in educating students in their culture.

He said in the past few years, there was an increase in students taking up Urdu language in schools.

"In 2015, we had 5292 students taking Urdu in primary schools in Fiji. In 2016, the number grew to 5314 students and in 2017 there are estimated to be 5320 students doing Urdu language.

"For secondary schools, in 2015, a total of 412 students did Urdu language. In 2016, the number increased to 420 and which is estimated to remain as such this year.

"As such, the increase in the number of students taking up Urdu language studies is indeed very encouraging."

Dr Reddy said Urdu had been taught in Fiji since the early 1960s with many schools around the country engaged in the process.

"Many schools across the country also ensure that Urdu is thoroughly inculcated in their school curriculum," he said.