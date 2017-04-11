Local artworks displayed at China museum

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Kabu Ni Vanua dance group perform during the annual summary meeting for the cultural exchange program between Fiji and China in Suva yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

THREE local artists had their artwork exhibited at the Guangdong Fine Arts Museum after a cultural program in China at the end of last year.

The artworks were also exhibited at the China Cultutral Centre in Suva yesterday which has boosted the Government's initiative to continue future partnerships with China and enhance cultural diversity in the country.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy said there was no doubt the artworks by the three Fijian artists reflected the understanding and knowledge the artists had created through the cultural exchange program.

"The Government of the day wants every Fijian to appreciate and learn from our colourful past and use those values to progress in the current environment," he said.

"Therefore, it becomes important for all Fijians to understand the transition our Fijian society is going through and commit themselves to understand these changes."

Josua Toganivalu, an artist, said the artwork he created represented values related to the Chinese culture such as respect and honour.

Mr Toganivalu said he created the piece with traditional iTaukei colours.

China's ambassador to Fiji Zhang Ping said the artworks was a great reflection of the close cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Thirty-four Fijians were part of four groups that took part in a one-month program of cultural events and activities such as the International Folk Art Festival and cultural training sessions.