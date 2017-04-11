For Fiji, ever Fiji

/ Front page / News

REIGNING Hong Kong 7s champion Fiji needed to win on Sunday night for the people of Fiji, says coach Gareth Baber.

Baber, who took over as the Vodafone Fiji 7s coach at the end of January, said there was huge expectation from the fans in Fiji for a win in Hong Kong.

"There's huge expectation in Fiji as Fiji is the series champion and Olympic Games champion for a reason," Baber said.

"Ben did a fantastic job with the team and now I've got to pick and back it up, and move it on.

"I understand that and obviously a new chemistry, a new coach and new players coming in. My job is to make us progress as quickly as I can.

"It's been tough for us over the weekend and you've seen how we conducted ourselves and absorbed a bit of pressure.

"We've progressively matured as a group and as the tournament went on

"I think you saw our class in that last game against South Africa.

Baber said that after loses in the past tournaments they were not distracted from their focus in the series.

"After the past loses you look back at your career as a player or coach and pick moments that didn't go so right," he said..

"When you improve, come back and make it right it feels so special

"I developed my coaching career in Hong Kong and what an honour to come back here and show it for everybody to see what I've achieved.

"You always want to rise to the occasion everywhere you go to, but sport is not like that.

"You have to get the mentality right.

"We got it right this week, we stayed injury free for the majority of the week and we've put it away which is good," he said.