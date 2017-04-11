Fiji Time: 12:05 PM on Tuesday 11 April

Coach: Mocenacagi most improved

Josefa Makaba
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

LANKY Sevuloni Mocenacagi has been hailed by coach Gareth Baber as the most improved player in the Vodafone Fiji 7s squad.

Coach Baber said he deserved his spot in the team.

"He is a young man and is learning his trade," he said.

"He came last year but didn't play. He is out here doing a job for us. He is a tall man and can win kick-offs and he carries the ball well.

"I would like to play a guy like him because he's a big strong man and also has some wheels on him.

"What people don't realise about him is how much he works and breaks tackles. That's the kind of player I want in my team.

"Players who after making a tackle get back on their feet to support their teammates and their brothers," he said.

While Mocenacagi made the team off the bench during the pool games in Hong Kong, he managed to secure a starting spot in the quarters and semi-finals.








