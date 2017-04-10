Fiji Time: 12:52 AM on Tuesday 11 April

Students talk to AG about budget

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Monday, April 10, 2017

Update: 8:48PM MORE than 200 students from high schools in the central division today had a chance to discuss the national budget directly with the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The 2017/2018 National Budget Consultations at Suva Grammar School in Nasese, Suva saw several students raising issues and concerns which they felt needed the attention of Government.

One of the common issues raised by students were on the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme.

A student had raised that the National Toppers Scheme had limited place available for students who had achieved the required marks for the scholarship as per field of study required by the Government.

�Can the current Government increase the Budget for the National Toppers Scholarship so that there are more recipients of it,� the student asked.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the budget was about balancing different expectations.

Other students also highlighted the problem of bus services and the possibility of subsiding school stationery and uniforms.

While Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said similar issues were also raised by students in the earlier consultations at Navua, this was something they would take to the Ministry of Education and see what they could do.








