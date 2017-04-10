Coke Games: Champion spirit from former students

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Suva Grammar Meli Romuakalou wining the final of the Inter boys 400m event yesterday. Picture ATU RASEA

Update: 8:32PM SUVA Grammar School is relying on its former scholars, particular those who helped the school to dominate track and field over two decades, to support their plan to rise again.

The Principal said the very competitive zone the school eventually attained second place at would provide their Coca Cola Games squad with a gauge of their progress.

The financial, technical and moral support the schools alumnae would provide would form the basis of their main push to the national track and field finals.

"We are relying on our ex-students very heavily and I am very thankful actually to what they have contributed," Principal Segran Pillay said.

Part of the plan is ensuring the schools Cokes squad get resources, technical expertise and moral support from members of its alumnae who visit the school to talk with its students.

Entitled "Grammar Rise Up", the multi sectorial plan aims to lift the school to former glory in various spheres of a student life but given that SGS was a giant in sports, a lot of visible attention has been in athletics.

Since the introduction of the medal tally system in high school athletics in 1992, SGS has won either the girls or boys division nine times.

"It�s a development plan which began last year when the school management and ex students put a plan in place with a theme called Grammar Rise Up which works in sports and academics," Pillay said.

So positive has the plan been, that students are already displaying changed behaviour illustrated by the lack of teasing and taunting at the last zone, something normally synonymous with products of the school from Veiuto.

Pillay said it has also attracted the support and mobilisation of friends of the school including also former teachers.

�I am so thankful to all the people behind the scenes, the ex-students and former teachers trying to get (Suva) Grammar to rise up,� Pillay said.

The first year principal, having come from the totally different academic focused environment of Jai Narayan College, the principal said he had seen at the Zone II the results of hard work done by the "Grammar Rise Up" movement.

"The students have been having assemblies, meetings where athletes are being motivated, inspired and psyched up to get things going. Im thankful to the old girls, old boys for their support coming through facebook, online and through text messages."

Having never seen anything like that in terms of school spirit, Pillay said the mechanism of the old scholar movement was overwhelming.

"We didn�t have to go too far because it is almost all because of the help from the ex-students that has helped get us through," Pillay said.

So strong is the old scholar network in terms of ensuring the current students are well equipped that at day one of Suva Zone II, the first athlete representing the school competed in the 3000metres and won all the while running on bare feet.

An ex student in Fiji lamented the boys hard fought victory on social media and overnight, the student�s new track shoes was paid for by a former student living overseas.

"It is all because they want to make sure Grammar Rise Up and I am grateful to them."