Plant Pine landowners told

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:02PM LANDOWNING units have been urged to plant pine in order to earn revenue and improve the biodiversity of their forests.

Fiji Pine Trust manager extension Pita Rokobiau said a total of 49 pine schemes run by landowners were currently registered under the Fiji Pine Trust. Mr Rokobiau has encouraged landowners to engage themselves in the pine farming.

"Not only does it benefit their forests it also improves the biodiversity of forest ecosystems and at the same time raking in much needed revenues for these landowners," he said.

He has called on interested landowners to seek assistance from their nearest pine station or Department of Forests office.