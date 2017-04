/ Front page / News

Update: 7:01PM FAMILY live in fear after being forcefully told by their own maternal Uncle to vacate the land they live in because of some family differences.

The 33 year old Ronald Chand and his family has been living at Naiyala settlement in Vunimoli, Labasa for almost 20 years.

"I don�t have anywhere else to go as this piece of land was given to my parents when I was young," he said.

The family was told to vacate the land by end of this month.