Pacific MPs in committee training

MERE NALEBA
Monday, April 10, 2017

Update: 6:48PM PACIFIC Parliamentarians will be meeting this week in Suva during the Pacific Parliamentary Seminar focused on enhancing the work of committees.

Speaker to Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni while opening the seminar said the meeting will allow the delegates to come together and explore some of the common challenges they face in Parliaments across the region.

"Our Parliament play a key role in furthering critical developments priorities for the people of the Pacific, but they must do so with limited staff and resources," Dr Luveni said.

"Our MPs are asked to consider policies and papers that tackle everything from NCDs to gender-based violence and climate change, but we often lack the in-house expertise to offer the scrutiny and support they require."








