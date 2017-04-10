Pacific MPs in committee training

Update: 6:48PM PACIFIC Parliamentarians will be meeting this week in Suva during the Pacific Parliamentary Seminar focused on enhancing the work of committees.
Speaker to Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni while opening the
seminar said the meeting will allow the delegates to come together and explore
some of the common challenges they face in Parliaments across the region.
"Our Parliament play a key role in furthering critical
developments priorities for the people of the Pacific, but they must do so with
limited staff and resources," Dr Luveni said.
"Our MPs are asked to consider policies and papers that
tackle everything from NCDs to gender-based violence and climate change, but we
often lack the in-house expertise to offer the scrutiny and support they
require."