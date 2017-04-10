Media get child rights training

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:40PM IN a bid to broaden their knowledge on child rights, members of the media converged at the Holiday Inn in Suva today for a workshop aimed at educating the media about their role in reporting on child protection issues, juvenile cases and other relevant topics.

Organised by the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, the workshop was conducted in partnership with the United Nations Human Rights and the Media Industry Development Authority of Fiji (MIDA).

Director of Human Rights, Ashwin Raj said the workshop provided a platform for the media to know more about reporting on cases involving children and other aspects of child rights.

Members of the media also learned about ethical reporting on child protection issues and understanding a child in terms of how violence, sexual abuse and trauma impacted them.

The two day workshop ends tomorrow.