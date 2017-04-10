Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 10 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Media get child rights training

AQELA SUSU
Monday, April 10, 2017

Update: 6:40PM IN a bid to broaden their knowledge on child rights, members of the media converged at the Holiday Inn in Suva today for a workshop aimed at educating the media about their role in reporting on child protection issues, juvenile cases and other relevant topics.

Organised by the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission, the workshop was conducted in partnership with the United Nations Human Rights and the Media Industry Development Authority of Fiji (MIDA).

Director of Human Rights, Ashwin Raj said the workshop provided a platform for the media to know more about reporting on cases involving children and other aspects of child rights.

Members of the media also learned about ethical reporting on child protection issues and understanding a child in terms of how violence, sexual abuse and trauma impacted them.

The two day workshop ends tomorrow.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64750.6285
JPY 54.258151.2581
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70310.6701
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.48500.4680

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. HK7s: Total domination
  2. Spotlight on allowances
  3. Man's body found in creek
  4. Hat-trick
  5. 'Poor record keeping' by Immigration Department
  6. 'I am still headman'
  7. 7s praise
  8. Fiji's geographical location a concern
  9. 7s coach happy
  10. FSC to identify new mill site by June

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  9. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  10. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)