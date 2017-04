/ Front page / News

Update: 6:38PM THE Ministry of Forests plans to plant 700 hectares next year. Speaking during an interview Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu said they managed to plant 150 hectares in 2015 and another 300 hectares of pine last year.

Mr Naiqamu said the department of forests and the Fiji Pine Trust are working closely to restore 2,500 hectares of forests per month.

"Two weeks ago I had visited the Mahogany plantation in Nukuloa and re-established the tree nursery in the area," said Mr Naqamu.