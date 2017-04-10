Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 10 April

Artists boost Fiji-China cultural relations

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, April 10, 2017

Update: 6:37PM THIRTY-FOUR Fijians have boosted cultural partnerships between Fiji and China after successfully completing a one month cultural exchange program in China at the end of last year.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr Mahendra Reddy said shared efforts from China and Fiji towards mutual relations have recorded fruitful accomplishments in political, economic, cultural exchanges and collaboration over the past years.

"The Government of the Day wants every Fijian to appreciate and learn from our colorful past and use those values to progress in the current environment," he said.

"Therefore, it becomes important for all Fijians to understand the transition our Fijian society is going through and commit themselves to understand these changes."

Artwork created by local participants in China was exhibited at the China Cultural Centre in Suva today.








