Artists boost Fiji-China cultural relations

Update: 6:37PM THIRTY-FOUR Fijians have boosted cultural partnerships between Fiji and China after successfully completing a one month cultural exchange program in China at the end of last year.
Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Dr Mahendra Reddy
said shared efforts from China and Fiji towards mutual relations have recorded
fruitful accomplishments in political, economic, cultural exchanges and
collaboration over the past years.
"The Government of the Day wants every Fijian to appreciate
and learn from our colorful past and use those values to progress in the
current environment," he said.
"Therefore, it becomes important for all Fijians to
understand the transition our Fijian society is going through and commit
themselves to understand these changes."
Artwork created by local participants in China was exhibited
at the China Cultural Centre in Suva today.