Speed bumps a last resort

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:36PM INSTALLATION of infrastructure such as speed humps is a last resort when all other safety measures fails and compromises the safety of the general public says Fiji Roads Authority CEO John Hutchinson.

He made these comments after residents of Navosai, Narere made a request for five speed humps to be built on their roads as they are concerned about the road safety of their children.

Resident, Anare Veilawa said the community was worried about the road safety of their children as the roads were very narrow, there were no footpaths and the street lights have not been working since last year.

Mr Hutchinson said speeding and poor driver behavior is first and foremost enforcement issues which need to be addressed by the Fiji Police Force and the Land Transport Authority.