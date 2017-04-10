FNU evicts tenants

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:36PM Tenants occupying quarters of various Fiji National University (FNU) campuses have been asked to relocate.

With a three-month period and relocating allowance of $250, the university confirmed that this was done to accommodate the renovation works at the various quarters.

University Vice Chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said that there was allocation for the repair work to be conducted at the quarters.

"The Notice to Terminate Tenancy Agreement was issued to FNU quarters residents on 31 January 2017; and three months� notice was provided to each quarters tenant to vacate the quarters. This followed face-to-face consultations with the tenants on 19 January and is two months longer than the statutory notice period required by law, to allow our tenants time to relocate in a timely fashion," professor Healey added.