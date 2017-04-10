FRCA raise awareness on obligation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image BSP staff members during a training with FRCA taxpayer education team. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:36PM AS the agency responsible for tax administration in Fiji, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority has started visiting business houses to educate them on their tax obligations.

FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das said their taxpayer education team had so far visited banks, hardware companies, educational institutions, employers federation, TLTB and others to provide technical assistance and advice them on tax and Customs law.

"This initiative is an excellent way to start engaging with taxpayers as well as to ignite an interest in areas of voluntary compliance," Mr Das said.