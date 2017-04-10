Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 10 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRCA raise awareness on obligation

MONIKA SINGH
Monday, April 10, 2017

Update: 6:36PM AS the agency responsible for tax administration in Fiji, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority has started visiting business houses to educate them on their tax obligations.

FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das said their taxpayer education team had so far visited banks, hardware companies, educational institutions, employers federation, TLTB and others to provide technical assistance and advice them on tax and Customs law.

"This initiative is an excellent way to start engaging with taxpayers as well as to ignite an interest in areas of voluntary compliance," Mr Das said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64750.6285
JPY 54.258151.2581
GBP 0.38860.3806
EUR 0.45580.4438
NZD 0.70310.6701
AUD 0.64780.6228
USD 0.48500.4680

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. HK7s: Total domination
  2. Spotlight on allowances
  3. Man's body found in creek
  4. Hat-trick
  5. 'Poor record keeping' by Immigration Department
  6. 'I am still headman'
  7. 7s praise
  8. Fiji's geographical location a concern
  9. 7s coach happy
  10. FSC to identify new mill site by June

Top Stories this Week

  1. Bittersweet journey Thursday (06 Apr)
  2. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  3. Disturbance could turn cyclone Saturday (08 Apr)
  4. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya Wednesday (05 Apr)
  5. Kurusiga clears air Thursday (06 Apr)
  6. HK7s: Total domination Monday (10 Apr)
  7. Bash claim Thursday (06 Apr)
  8. Nair feels sense of liberation, resigns from post Saturday (08 Apr)
  9. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty Tuesday (04 Apr)
  10. Mine death Friday (07 Apr)