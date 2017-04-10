Nasole road improvement works

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:33PM RESIDENTS living alongside Nasole in Nasinu can now have access to sealed roads for better transportation and safety.

This is after Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) finished stabilizing and sealing works in the area.

FHH Sealing Manager, Jimmy Blair said works were urgently needed to improve the road that was gravel based.

"More than 1,400 square metres of surface were sealed that has now resulted in a safe and smooth surface for the drivers," he said.

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) maintenance programme to provide improved road access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.