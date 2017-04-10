Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 10 April

NFP plans big

NASIK SWAMI
Monday, April 10, 2017

Update: 6:31PM THE National Federation Party (NFP) says it intends to take the 2018 general elections in a big way.

And in doing so, the party has called for expressions of interest from individuals eager to serve the nation under the party�s banner.

Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad said people should not take a back seat as elections were just too important to brush aside.

Prof Prasad said the party was looking for prospective candidates with a sterling record of service to the community, compassion for the less fortunate and the marginalized, demonstrable support in his or her community and a commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law.








