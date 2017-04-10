Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 10 April

Workshop on elections process

NASIK SWAMI
Monday, April 10, 2017

Update: 6:31PM THE Fijian Elections Office (FEO) will provide the necessary training, information and background of the entire process of elections to allow political parties to develop their own training programs for their polling agents.

That�s the word from the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem as the FEO started a three-day workshop called 'Building Resources in Democracy, Governance and Elections' (BRIDGE) for political parties in Suva yesterday.

Mr Saneem said the training delivers on the need for political party agent training for the 2018 general elections, as highlighted by the Multinational Observer Group report.

"The BRIDGE workshop has been adopted by the FEO because it allows a very thorough discussion of issues," Mr Saneem said.

"It is the choice of the political parties to determine the level of training and the nature of scrutiny they wish to implement," he said.

The workshop has been organised in line with FEO�s Strategic Plan (2015 � 2019) Goal 8, which is to enhance the knowledge and skills of the FEO's stakeholders through training and capacity building.








