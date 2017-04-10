UniFiji on environment outreach

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:29PM THE UNIVERSITY of Fiji will spearhead a community outreach program designed to show a community in Ba the state of their marine environment.

Funded by the USAID�s Pacific Climate Fund Project, the program focuses on Votua village.

Project manager Anish Maharaj said preliminary maps have been completed and they would be taking the maps to the communities to populate the map with additional data.

"We want to take these maps, present it to the villagers, and show them the current state of the reefs at the moment and populate the draft maps with some additional information from the villagers," he said.

He explained that the draft map just showed of things as they were and had not catered for traditional knowledge hence they were going back to the communities.

"Right now we just see the maps as where the coral is, where the grass is but we do not know how the villagers are using the reefs, such as where they fish, which place is used for leisure activities, or if there is a particular place where there is no fishing, hence we want to put all these details in the draft map that we would be presenting."