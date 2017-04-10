Vuniwaqa forecasts 3.4 per cent growth

Update: 6:28PM FIJI's economic growth is expected to increase by 3.4 per cent this year.
She said the decrease in economic growth last year was
mainly due to the devastation brought about by Tropical Cyclone Winston.
"We do know that
Fiji, endowed with forests, minerals and natural resources, is one with a large
subsistence sector," She said.
"Sugar exports, remittances from Fijians working abroad, and
a growing tourist industry with 400,000 to 500,000 tourists annually are the
major sources of foreign exchange."