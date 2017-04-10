Fiji Time: 7:38 PM on Monday 10 April

Chiefs eager for Fiji

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, April 10, 2017

Update: 6:24PM THE Gallagher Chiefs is looking forward to returning to Fiji to play in front of their home crowd at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva on May 19.

Gallagher Chiefs marketing manager Vanessa Parker said they were confident from last year that this year's game would be another outstanding event.

When asked whether they were looking forward, Parker replied, "Absolutely there is no question about that, the support that we had from Fiji and the Fijian people, it was just outstanding."

She shared how humbling it was for them to witness the amount of support they received from the people when they arrived last year.

"The atmosphere here was just incredible and some of the Kiwis need to learn how to cheer and for our boys it was absolutely exciting when they found out we were coming back."








